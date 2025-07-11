Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining Crowned 2025 Public Sector Debate Champion

Cheers erupted at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston as the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining was crowned champion of the 2025 Public Sector Debate Competition on Thursday (July 10).

The team triumphed over the Ministry of Tourism by a 17-point margin, compellingly debating the motion ‘Be it resolved that addressing mental health challenges requires societal reform more than individual treatment’.

The Agriculture Ministry claimed the champion’s trophy and more than $900,000 in prizes, including a $575,000 cash award and individual trophies.

Team Captain Andrae Bogle was named Best Speaker in the final match, earning a trophy and a $30,000 cash prize.

He also earned the sectional prize for Most Valuable Debater, and will be part of Jamaica’s Delegation to the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Tourism Ministry earned the first runner-up prize package valued over $700,000, including of a $425,000 cash award.

In the third-place playoff, the Judiciary of Jamaica emerged victorious over the National Irrigation Commission (NIC), capturing a $275,000 cash prize.

The NIC received a $200,000 prize package for fourth place.

Sectional prizes were awarded for the Most Improved Team – Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT), and online ‘Fan Favourite’ – Judiciary of Jamaica.

The Water Resources Authority (WRA) received prizes for being adjudged the Most Engaged Team, and exhibiting Best Teamwork.

Meanwhile, the Teaching Service won the ‘Early Bird Prize’ for being the first team to register for the competition.

Now in its fourth year, the Public Sector Debate Competition is spearheaded by the Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU), in partnership with the Jamaican Association for Debating and Empowerment Limited (JADE).

It aims to provide a platform for government officers to share their perspectives and ignite a spirit of engagement, fostering a more inclusive approach to public-sector transformation.

TIU Executive Director, Maria Thompson Walters, said it has been rewarding to witness the return of seasoned teams—and even more gratifying to welcome new faces into the competition.

She noted that Thursday’s finals featured three first-time competitors, adding “this tells me that persons are not just vested in competing but they are vested in showing off their talents”.

Mrs. Thompson Walters said the Government has been advancing public-sector transformation for the past six years, and highlighted the growing enthusiasm sparked by the debate competition.

“It does strengthen our resolve that we are, indeed, pulling the public sector closer together and that we’re all vested in seeing better for our public sector,” she stated.