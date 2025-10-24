Ministry Launches Mobile App to Boost Response Efforts Ahead of Tropical Storm Melissa

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has launched a mobile application to strengthen assessment and response efforts for individuals impacted by severe weather events, ahead of Tropical Storm Melissa’s projected impact.

The software, ‘KoboCollect’, includes geo-mapping capabilities, allowing responders to log the precise location of a victim’s residence, and does not require an active internet connection to function while staff are conducting assessments.

During Thursday’s (October 23) Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) meeting at the St. James Municipal Corporation, Public Assistance Division (PAD) Administrator at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Andrae Earle, told journalists that the app represents a shift from the paper-based assessment system used during Hurricane Beryl last year.

“We had an exercise where staff were trained with [this] new app. It can be downloaded on our phones and on our tablets so we can always be [aware] of storm victims and see the type of damage [that occurred],” he explained.

Mr. Earle added that this capability will enable rapid and accurate damage assessments in the field.

“So we are ready. Also, we are not the only Ministry that will be privy to this app. It will be shared with other agencies as well,” he informed.

Mr. Earle noted that the Ministry has initiated coordination with Municipal Corporation Councillors to identify and verify individuals impacted by previous events, including Hurricane Beryl, in order to ensure sustained support and ongoing monitoring.

The development coincides with the activation of full emergency protocols in St. James, where 59 shelters across the parish are now prepared to receive evacuees.

The EOC meeting reflected a coordinated effort among key agencies, including the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Jamaica Fire Brigade, Jamaica Constabulary Force, National Works Agency, Jamaica Public Service Company, and Social Development Commission, among others.

Acting Parish Disaster Coordinator at the St. James Municipal Corporation, Ricardo Miller, reported that the parish is in a heightened state of readiness.

He noted that shelter managers have been equipped with personal protective gear to safeguard their well-being while fulfilling their duties.

Mr. Miller added that all staff working with the Municipal Corporation will also be properly equipped.