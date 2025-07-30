Ministry Launches App to Assist Persons with Disabilities

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says the launch of Jamaica’s revolutionary ‘I AM ABLE’ mobile application is a “game changer” for persons with disabilities across the island.

Speaking at the official unveiling at Turtle River Park in Ocho Rios on July 29, the Minister said that the new digital platform represents a significant step forward in fostering inclusion and empowerment for a community that has historically faced barriers in accessing essential services.

“Today, we are witnessing a moment of transformation. The launch of the ‘I AM ABLE’ app signals our strong commitment to ensuring that persons with disabilities are no longer sidelined by outdated processes or inaccessible systems,” Minister Charles Jr. noted.

“What we are doing here is not just about technology; it’s about dignity, independence, and the fundamental right of every Jamaican to participate fully in society,” he added.

The Minister pointed out that the app is uniquely tailored to meet the needs of persons with disabilities, allowing users to register or renew their status with the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) directly from their smartphones.

This marks a significant departure from the previous process, which often involved lengthy delays of up to 30 days, requiring applicants to physically visit offices, submit documents, and wait for approval.

Now, users can simply upload their documentation via their phone’s camera, track their application status in real-time, and receive certification swiftly, often within minutes.

The Minister further underscored the importance of the Government’s increased investment in the JCPD, noting that a 261.77 per cent boost in budgetary allocation underscores a clear commitment to action.

“This significant increase in funding demonstrates that we are not just talking about inclusion; we are investing in it. We are building a society where everyone has a fair chance to thrive, to learn, to earn, and to contribute,” he affirmed.

The Minister highlighted that the app’s user-friendly design incorporates features such as text-to-speech for those with visual impairments, making the platform accessible and inclusive.

“Whether you are in Kingston, Montego Bay, or any part of Jamaica, this app enables individuals with disabilities to access vital services, be it applying for IDs, requesting official letters, seeking educational scholarships, or accessing tax exemptions, all from their smartphones,” he said.

Established to advocate for the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities, the JCPD provides support, policy development, and services aimed at fostering independence and inclusion.