Ministry Hosts Youth in Agriculture Symposium

The Moneague College in St. Ann was the venue of choice on Tuesday (June 10) as young people, educators, and agricultural stakeholders gathered for a Youth in Agriculture Symposium, hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining.

With a focus on transforming perceptions of agriculture and empowering youth to embrace farming as a lucrative and innovative career, the event marked a significant milestone in Jamaica’s drive towards food security and sustainable development.

The symposium was officially opened by Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, who emphasised the importance of changing mindsets around agriculture.

“We want our young people to see agriculture not just as a traditional job but as a vibrant, technology-driven industry where they can create wealth, innovate and lead,” he said.

Mr. Green highlighted the Government’s commitment to supporting youth involvement through programmes like the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, which provides training, funding, and mentorship to aspiring young farmers.

The Minister underscored that agriculture is a vital industry that offers opportunities for wealth creation and food security.

“Our goal is to make farming attractive, especially to young people who are passionate about technology and sustainability,” he affirmed.

Mr. Green said the Government is contemplating doubling the venture inputs programme from $100,000 to $200,000, providing even greater support for young farmers to start and expand their ventures.

For his part, Public Relations and Marketing Manager for the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, Jovaughn Bailey, shared insights into the organisation’s role in cultivating not just crops but confident, climate-smart youth.

“Our mission is to arm young people with the tools they need to succeed in agriculture,” Mr. Bailey explained.

“From as young as five years old up to 35, we provide training, resources, and venture capital to help them turn agricultural ideas into profitable businesses,” he added.

He added that the support enables young farmers to access land, resources, and mentorship, fostering a new generation of innovative agricultural entrepreneurs.

Mr. Bailey said that one of the symposium’s key themes was the integration of technology and sustainable practices into youth-led agriculture, noting that attendees learned about mulching, aquaponics, hydroponics, and other climate-resilient methods.

“Farmers are now monitoring their operations via smartphones, deploying automated irrigation systems, and employing drone technology to optimise yields. This is no longer old-school farming – it’s high-tech, profitable, and future-focused,” he said.

The symposium also emphasised ongoing support beyond the day’s event.

Parish Managers from 4-H Clubs in every parish continue to mentor and guide young farmers, connecting them with land access and other resources.

The 4-H Clubs is a youth development organisation affiliated with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining dedicated to fostering leadership, entrepreneurship, and sustainable agricultural practices among young Jamaicans.