Ministry Hosts Annual Special Education Conference on January 10

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information will host the Annual Special Education Conference and Workshops on Friday, January 10, 2025.

This event will take place at Church Teachers’ College in Mandeville, Manchester, under the theme ‘Comprehensive Approaches to the Transitioning of Students with Special Needs’.

It will be staged in partnership with the Board of Management and the Principal of Church Teachers’ College.

Scheduled to commence at 8:00 a.m., the conference and workshops’ focus areas are the transition planning for classroom sessions; strategic transitioning from grade-to-grade/school to school; transition from school to workforce, and community and corporate collaboration in transition planning.

A bulletin issued by the Ministry states that the event aims to equip participants with practical knowledge and skills, drawing from the expertise of both local and international professionals, thereby ensuring that the unique needs of these students are addressed effectively.

Individuals who are interested in attending may confirm their participation by completing the registration form using the link https://forms.office.com/r/XudZt0sudN.

Head of the Special Education Department at The Mico University College, Dr. Michele A. Meredith, will be the keynote speaker.

For additional details, persons can contact the Office of Projects and Research at projectsandresearch@ctc.edu.jm or call 876-961-4356.