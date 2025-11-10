Ministry Calls on Corporate Partners to Prioritise Education System in the West

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information is urging corporate partners and all Jamaicans who are able to assist to prioritise the education system, as schools across the island, particularly those in Western Jamaica, grapple with extensive damage caused by Hurricane Melissa.

The appeal was made during a tour of affected institutions in Westmoreland on Friday, November 7, where State Minister, Hon. Rhoda Moy Crawford, led a team from the Ministry to witness first-hand the extensive to moderate damage inflicted by the category-five storm.

“PACE Canada that have the adopt-a-school programme with our Ministry, their President, Miss Diana Burke, made contact and she wants to know how they can support us,” Ms. Crawford said.

“They are committed to partnering to help with the reconstruction of the schools that they’re already adopting,” she added.

It was reported that international development partners, including CARICOM, the Inter-American Development Bank, World Bank and UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) are also actively engaged with the Ministry with meetings already under way.

“We’re very happy to learn that already, the private sector, Sandals Foundation, to name one, has already committed to assisting or to rebuild this very institution (Culloden Infant School in Whitehouse) where we’re standing,” Ms. Crawford said.

She emphasised the importance of having accurate data on each school’s needs to coordinate the response effectively.

Teams from the Ministry, including 30 building officers, are currently conducting on-site evaluations to determine the cost of repairs to schools where there are reports of damage to 616 institutions across the country.

Friday’s tour saw visits to several schools in Westmoreland that were affected by the hurricane, including Belmont Academy in Bluefields, New Hope Primary, and Culloden Infant School in Whitehouse.

“One thing that I’m happy about, despite the destruction, is the mood of the principal and staff and the parents that we have seen; they’re in high spirits and they are hopeful. As a Ministry, we have assured them of our support and that we stand in solidarity with them,” the State Minister said.

In the meantime, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe, indicated that the Ministry has already begun implementing measures to fast-track recovery.

To ensure no time is lost, schools that have already been visited have been instructed to proceed with the necessary clean-up and restoration, with the promise of reimbursement from the Ministry, she said.

“I just want to share today that I saw my principals out, I saw my teachers out and support staff, and they are committed to the rebuilding,” Dr. Troupe underscored.

“I know Jamaica is asking about our exam students. That is something that we are prioritising, and the schools fully understand the importance of this. We will do this together. The commitment is there,” she added.