Ministry Awards Over $17M in Agricultural Scholarships

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining has awarded more than $17 million in scholarships to the first two recipients of the FACE Jamaica Agricultural Scholarship.

The programme represents a significant investment in strengthening the nation’s technical capacity and enhancing its climate resilience.

Recipients Comara Shaw and Emelio Archer will pursue postgraduate studies at the University of Guelph in Canada.

Ms. Shaw, a Post-Entry Quarantine Officer in the Ministry’s Research and Development Division, was awarded a scholarship valued $9.74 million to pursue a Master of Plant Agriculture degree, specialising in plant genetics and breeding.

Meanwhile, Mr. Archer, a Farm Manager at the Agro-Invest Corporation (AIC) Minard Estate in St. Ann, was awarded a scholarship valued $7.28 million to pursue a Master of Animal Bioscience degree, specialising in animal genetics and breeding.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, emphasised that the initiative is intended to address critical technical gaps in the agriculture sector that are essential to building a stronger and more sustainable industry.

“We are laying the building blocks for a stronger Jamaican agricultural sector, and a stronger Caribbean. This programme is a direct response to what we have picked up as some of the gaps and one of the greatest challenges facing our agricultural sector – the need for highly skilled and capable workers,” he said.

Mr. Green was speaking during the awards ceremony held at the Ministry’s Hope Complex in St. Andrew on Tuesday (August 25).

He noted that, for Jamaica’s agriculture sector to compete globally, the Ministry requires highly trained technical professionals who can apply their knowledge to practical solutions.

“We have to strengthen our research capacity to drive evidence-based policymaking to ensure that we’re improving productivity and that we’re accelerating the pace of agricultural innovation,” Mr. Green maintained.

The Minister commended the scholarship recipients for their contributions to the agriculture sector and expressed confidence that the knowledge and expertise they acquire during their studies will strengthen the industry upon their return.

Mr. Green noted that the specialised areas of study will provide significant benefits for Jamaica, as Ms. Shaw will gain advanced expertise in molecular genetics, genomics and plant breeding, supporting the conservation and characterisation of locally important crops, strengthening crop-breeding programmes, and contributing to the development of climate-resilient varieties.

He also highlighted that Mr. Archer’s studies will help advance the industry beyond traditional methods of assessing livestock based on physical characteristics, enabling the identification and selection of animals with superior genetic potential.

Upon his return, Mr. Archer’s work will help improve livestock production, strengthen national breeding programmes, and support the management and conservation of Jamaica’s indigenous cattle breeds.

Minister Green thanked the scholarship committee and Walkerswood Caribbean Foods, the first private-sector company to partner with the Ministry in supporting the scholarship programme and helping to make the initiative possible.

“I want to use this opportunity right now to say to other private-sector entities out there… to bring their own contribution so that we can expand the reach of our scholarship. Clearly, what we want to do is ensure that we’re training in areas that will help your company in the medium, short [and] long term,” he further stated.