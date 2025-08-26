Ministers Continue to Function During Dissolution of Parliament

During the dissolution of Parliament, Ministers of Government continue their functions, while seats of all Members of Parliament (MPs) become vacant, until the newly elected ones are sworn into office, says Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, dissolved the Parliament of Jamaica on Friday, August 15, by proclamation issued on the advice of Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, for the holding of the General Election on Wednesday, September 3.

Minister Chuck explained that until there is a swearing in of a new Cabinet at the end of a General Election, the Prime Minister and his Ministers continue their normal function, and even though he was elected to represent St. Andrew North Eastern, at present, “I now don’t refer to myself as Member of Parliament”

“I can do Ministerial duties but, for instance, I could not write to the SDC (Social Development Commission), to go and make allocation under my CDF (Constituency Development Fund),” he said.

“I am no longer an MP using my CDF, so whatever Constituency Development Fund is there, it is in suspension until the new MP is elected,” the Minister told journalists, in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, on August 20.

The dissolution of Parliament marks the formal end of the current parliamentary term and is in keeping with the constitutional requirement that a General Election be held within five years from the date of the first sitting of Parliament following the previous election.

Once Parliament is dissolved, all seats in both the House of Representatives and the Senate become vacant. Consequently, all pending Bills, Motions, and all unfinished business before the Houses or their respective Committees will lapse.

During this period, the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, all Cabinet Ministers, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Senate will continue to serve in their official capacity until a new Government is appointed by the Governor-General following the election.