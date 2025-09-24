Minister Welcomes Athletes, Praises Fraser-Pryce

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, has welcomed home members of Jamaica’s team that competed at the recent World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

On Monday (September 22) at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA), in Kingston, Ms. Grange greeted officials and athletes, including sprinter, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, whom she commended for her outstanding record on and off the track.

“As far as we are all concerned, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is not only the best woman sprinter Jamaica has produced, but is the best the world has seen,” the Minister said.

She highlighted that Mrs. Fraser-Pryce is the most decorated 100-metre sprinter of all time, with more individual global sprint titles than any other woman sprinter.

The Minister recalled that Mrs. Fraser-Pryce became the first Caribbean woman to win Olympic gold in the 100 metres at the 2008 Beijing Games and was the third woman in history to defend the title at the 2012 London Olympics.

She added that Mrs. Fraser-Pryce has since gone on to win five World Championship titles in the event, noting that her 2022 victory at age 35 made her the oldest sprinter to claim the crown.

“She is one of the most enduring track athletes in history, with a career spanning more than a decade and a half,” Ms. Grange noted, pointing to her consistency on the international stage.

Additionally, the Minister also cited Mrs. Fraser-Pryce’s role in community development through the Pocket Rocket Foundation, launched in 2013 to provide academic scholarships for student athletes, and guidance for navigating their futures.

“Through community initiatives and developmental programmes, the Foundation has made its impact. And we want to congratulate you, Shelly-Ann, on that initiative,” Ms. Grange said.

She further acknowledged Mrs. Fraser-Pryce’s work as a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Goodwill Ambassador, advocating for children’s rights and development.

“What is so beautiful is that you achieve so much and you’re still humble. More than anything else, you’re a humble human being. And we are proud of you,” Ms. Grange added.

The Minister said Jamaica looks forward to Mrs. Fraser-Pryce’s next steps as she retires from Olympic and World Championship competitions, adding that her achievements have inspired a new generation of athletes and brought global recognition to Jamaica.

“The Honourable Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, OJ, CD, OD, has been nothing short of a phenomenal athlete, a wonderful mother, and a great daughter of Jamaica…May God bless you, and we love you,” Miss Grange said.