Minister Vaz Urges JPS to Address Low Voltage Reports in St. Thomas

Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, says he has asked the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) to urgently address reports of low voltage affecting the parish of St. Thomas.

“I got a report… that the entire St. Thomas is suffering from low voltage, so I asked JPS to look into that immediately,” Mr. Vaz indicated.

He was speaking during Thursday’s (October 30) press briefing at Jamaica House in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, which made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday (October 28).

Chief Engineering Officer at the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation, Odel Felix, who spoke with JIS News, also reported that some residents are without water and electricity entirely.

He stated that all parochial roads in St. Thomas were affected by the Category Five hurricane, adding that the Municipal Corporation is currently “assessing and clearing” in a bid to return the parish to normalcy.