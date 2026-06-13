Minister Vaz Highlights JUTC Revenue Surge, Fleet Upgrades as Ridership Climbs

Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, says the Jamaica Urban Transit Company Limited (JUTC) is recording significant improvements in revenue generation, passenger numbers, fleet modernisation and operational efficiency.

Speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Ministerial Update with Chief Executive Officer, Giovanni Dennis, at the PCJ Building in Kingston on Thursday (June 11), Minister Vaz highlighted strong performance at the JUTC’s Portmore depot.

“In May, at the Portmore depot… we did $100 million in revenue coming from $60 million and one million passengers, coming from 600,000. So, it means that 400,000 more citizens used the JUTC at one depot and we increased by $40 million,” he pointed out.

Noting the major investments in the public transportation system, the Minister said that the JUTC fleet has undergone significant expansion and renewal.

“The JUTC, under my watch, has brought in over 270 new buses,” he pointed out.

He said that the addition of new buses along with the expansion of routes and improvements in service have helped transform the public-transportation entity.

The Minister shared that three years ago, the misery index with JUTC in terms of delays was at an all-time high.

“We have turned that around,” he said, noting that “people commend the JUTC.”

Minister Vaz also outlined efforts to improve security and operational oversight through technology and changes to the fuel system.

He said that the JUTC has transitioned from a predominantly diesel-powered fleet to compressed natural gas (CNG), which has helped to reduce fuel theft.

“Very sensitive operations have taken place leading to the arrest of several persons in relation to the stealing of the diesel, but most importantly, all the buses that we have now, the new buses have cameras, so we have technology that we’re using as well, which is helping tremendously in terms of incidents and accidents,” he shared.

He cited a recent bus fire incident, explaining that video footage captured an individual setting fire to a box and a seat on the vehicle.

Addressing concerns raised by public-transport operators regarding JUTC’s expansion into rural express services, Mr. Vaz defended the company’s role in meeting public transportation needs.

“I have already indicated that if the public transport operators don’t up their game and provide safe, efficient and comfortable buses, then the JUTC will take up the slack because we have a responsibility to the commuting public,” he stated.