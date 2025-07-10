Minister Urges WECAFC to Continue Supporting Artisanal Fisherfolk

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, has urged the Western Central Atlantic Fishery Commission (WECAFC) to reaffirm its commitment to safeguarding fisheries and supporting artisanal fisherfolk.

Speaking at the Commission’s 20th hybrid session, held at Secrets Resort in Montego Bay, St. James, on July 8, he said that regional cooperation, scientific research, and inclusive governance are critical to ensuring food security, combatting illegal fishing, and building resilient marine ecosystems.

Mr. Green’s remarks come as he prepares to step down as WECAFC’s Chairman.

Founded in 1973 under the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, WECAFC promotes the conservation and sustainable development of marine resources across 34 member states, including Jamaica, the United States, Brazil, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic.

“Over the past two years, we have navigated a sea of challenges and opportunities together,” Mr. Green noted.

“Our shared mission has been clear – to build sustainable fisheries rooted in scientific research, regional collaboration, and inclusive governance. As the world grapples with climate change, food insecurity, and ecosystem degradation, WECAFC must stand as an anchor to guide our region towards a resilient, productive, and equitable marine resource management system,” he added.

He highlighted the vital role of artisanal fishers – small-scale practitioners who rely on traditional methods for local markets – describing them as “the heartbeat of our coastal economies”.

The Minister called for increased support through scientific, technical, and capacity-building initiatives to secure livelihoods for generations to come.

Among Mr. Green’s key achievements during his tenure are the development of a comprehensive registration and licensing system for fishing vessels and gear, and ongoing investments in scientific expertise.

“We are in the process of implementing a registration mechanism for vessels and gear, updating regional records, and investing in our fishers, scientists, and regulators, especially women and youth, to secure a better future for all who depend on the sea,” the Minister said.

He urged the region not to lose momentum, emphasising that data and science must underpin policy and resource management decisions.

“We must invest in research, take science-led actions, and ensure data remains the cornerstone of our laws and policies,” Mr. Green stressed.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Fisheries Authority, Dr. Gavin Bellamy, described WECAFC’s work as “indispensable”. emphasising its vital role in Jamaica’s economy.

“Our fisheries sector sustains over 45,000 fishers across 180 communities, serving as a pillar of our food security, economic resilience, and cultural heritage,” he said.

Mr. Green’s leadership, Mr. Bellamy noted, has set a clear path forward – prioritise scientific research, empower artisanal fishers, and strengthen regional collaboration to ensure the sustainability of vital marine resources for generations to come.

CONTACT: GARWIN DAVIS

JIS REGIONAL OFFICE