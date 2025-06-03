Minister Urges Timely Payment of NIS Contributions

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., is urging contributors to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), to ensure the timely payment of contributions to ensure the continued sustenance of the 59-year-old fund.

Speaking at the 59th anniversary church service at the Yallahs Baptist Church, in St. Thomas, on June 1, the Minister implored contributors to “take care of the fund and the fund will take care of you.”

“The more the NIS prospers, the greater the increases that can be granted and the more we will all prosper. What is due to the NIS…is the timely payment of contributions by employers and self-employed individuals, regardless of size or scale,” Mr. Charles Jr. said.

“From micro to small, medium to large enterprises, from big corporations to one-man or one-woman operations, we all have a role to play. Pay your NIS,” he continued.

The Minister reported that for the financial year 2024-2025, contributions received totalled $52.2 billion, which represents an increase of $4.45 billion or nine per cent over the contributions in the previous year.

He also pointed to the increase in benefit rates in 2023, while noting that “benefits have once again been increased, and the new rates will be paid in August of this year to the benefit of all who rely on the NIS.”

“It is our collective responsibility to invest in today by making our contributions when they are due, so that we can build a stronger, more secure tomorrow for every single Jamaican. Act now.

Register with the NIS and start making your contributions,” Mr. Charles Jr. urged.

To date, over 140,000 benefits have been paid to over 130,000 pensioners.

The 59th anniversary church service for the NIS brought together pensioners, members of staff of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, members of civil society and other stakeholders.

The function was also addressed by Custos of St. Thomas, Hon. Marcia Bennett, who underscored the vital role NIS plays in supporting thousands of Jamaicans.