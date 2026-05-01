Minister Urges Greater Integration of Jamaicans into the Tourism Sector

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is urging a deeper and more meaningful integration of Jamaicans into the tourism industry, emphasising that the sector must deliver broader benefits to citizens and local institutions.

He made the call while delivering the featured address at the launch of the Faculty of Medical Sciences (FMS) Research Support Fund at The University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, in St. Andrew, on April 28.

Mr. Bartlett stressed that “local first” must be the guiding principle of Jamaica’s tourism development, noting that the industry’s success should translate into tangible gains for Jamaican businesses, communities, and professionals.

He argued that the tourism dollar must do more than simply enter the country, insisting that it should circulate widely to strengthen local enterprise and national capacity.

The Minister underscored the importance of expanding local participation and increasing value-added contributions within the sector.

According to him, building local capacity is essential to ensuring that Jamaicans are not just participants, but primary beneficiaries of tourism growth, particularly in areas such as research, innovation, and service delivery.

Mr. Bartlett further highlighted the critical role of local institutions, pointing out that they must not only support tourism but also benefit from it.

He maintained that sectors such as healthcare and academia have a vital role to play in shaping a more resilient and self-sufficient tourism industry, particularly in areas like health security and scientific research.

In this regard, the Minister raised concerns about Jamaica’s reliance on imported solutions, questioning why local expertise is not more fully utilised.

He argued that Jamaican scientists, medical professionals, and researchers are capable of developing innovative solutions that can enhance the tourism product and strengthen national resilience.

Central to his address was the concept of resilience, which he described as a necessary discipline for both individuals and industries.

Mr. Bartlett pointed to Jamaica’s leadership in this area through the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, headquartered at the Mona Campus, which has helped to shift global focus from crisis response to preparedness and recovery.

He also emphasised that health is now an integral part of the tourism product, noting that destinations are increasingly judged by their ability to protect visitors and respond effectively to emergencies.

As such, he said the Faculty of Medical Sciences has a pivotal role in ensuring that Jamaica’s tourism sector remains safe, competitive, and globally respected.

Mr. Bartlett encouraged the university to use the newly launched research fund as a platform for national development, supporting studies that address critical issues such as food safety, water quality, and public health risks.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to investing in tourism health resilience, describing it as essential to safeguarding both livelihoods and Jamaica’s reputation as a premier destination.