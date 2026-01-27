Minister Underscores Significance of Culture in Strengthening Diplomatic Relations Between Jamaica and Ghana

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, says culture remains a powerful force in strengthening diplomatic relations between Jamaica and Ghana, while also serving as a foundation for expanded cooperation in disaster recovery, reconstruction, and humanitarian assistance.

She was speaking during a welcome reception and tour at the Seville Great House in St. Ann, on Sunday (January 25), which formed part of a visit to the island by a Ghanaian delegation, headed by Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Senator Johnson Smith said the visit represented far more than a ceremonial engagement, noting that it underscored the role of shared history and culture in shaping modern diplomatic relationships.

“I am deeply honoured to join Minister Ablakwa and the Ghanaian delegation in honouring the spirits of our ancestors this evening. This visit highlights the important role that culture plays in building and sustaining diplomatic ties,” she said.

The Minister explained that Seville occupies a unique place in Jamaica’s historical narrative, having hosted some of the earliest encounters among the peoples of Africa, Europe and the Americas, and serving as one of the first locations in the region to receive a steady flow of Africans during the transatlantic slave trade.

“In all, close to one million Africans reached Jamaica’s shores, and most came from the Gold Coast, including present-day Ghana. Despite circumstances, they built villages, they built communities, and they weaved their threads into the rich tapestry of what we now call Jamaican society,” Senator Johnson Smith said.

She underscored that Jamaica continues to maintain deep spiritual and cultural ties with Africa, describing Seville as sacred ground and the ceremony as a moment of shared reflection and renewal.

“I consider all of us here this evening privileged to have been able to stand together with African ministers, African members of the armed forces and, indeed, Minister Ablakwa in particular, as we continue to honour our ancestors and continue to build the way forward,” she said.

Referencing the words of National Hero, the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, Minister Johnson Smith emphasised the importance of historical awareness in national development.

Turning to bilateral cooperation, Senator Johnson Smith said Jamaica and Ghana are committed to advancing their relationship beyond symbolic ties, with a renewed focus on practical collaboration.

“Our countries not only share a history rooted in pain but we are rooted in resilience and triumph. So, we continue to write our story based on bilateral cooperation, which we will advance,” she emphasised.

Senator Johnson Smith further noted that discussions between both countries are now set to include disaster recovery, reconstruction, and humanitarian assistance as priority areas of cooperation.

“The fact that we will now include disaster recovery, reconstruction and humanitarian assistance is something of which we can all be personally and politically proud,” the Minister said.

Addressing the impact of Hurricane Melissa, Senator Johnson Smith said Jamaica is rebuilding with determination and with the support of international partners.

“Notwithstanding the devastation that swept across our country in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, Jamaica is already rising again. With solidarity and support of Ghana and other friends and partners in the international community, Jamaica will emerge more resilient,” she continued.

Senator Johnson Smith highlighted what she described as one of the most meaningful outcomes of the visit, a spontaneous act of generosity by the Government of Ghana to support Jamaica’s recovery efforts.

“One of the most impactful things which occurred today was the decision by [Ghana’s] Minister of Defence, supported by the Chief of Army Staff and Minister Ablakwa, to gift all of the equipment which the Ghanaian forces brought to Jamaica to the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF),” Minister Johnson Smith said.

She detailed that the donation includes “tents and boats and engines and carpentry equipment and tools, tools of trade, tools of construction, and power generators,” describing the gesture as tangible and timely.

“This demonstrates a real, practical and thoughtful generosity for which we are so grateful,” the Minister said.

Senator Johnson Smith asked that Jamaica’s appreciation be conveyed to the Government and people of Ghana.

“Please carry the appreciation of Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, directly to [your] President, His Excellency John Mahama, and to your government and people. Thank them for your solidarity, your support in restoring hope, rebuilding lives and rekindling our never-extinguishable spirit,” she said.

For his part, Minister Ablakwa reflected on the cultural and spiritual significance of the visit, noting the powerful continuity of African traditions in Jamaica.

“Without any of us coming here to coach you, to curate or to try to expose true culture to you, we were met with culture that is so unadulterated, that is so pure that we could relate,” he said.

The Minister described the experience as deeply spiritual rather than routine diplomacy.

“This is a spiritual exercise. Spiritually, we feel uplifted and reunited… we feel complete once more,” he underscored.