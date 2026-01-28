Minister Tufton Urges Food Industry to Offer Healthier Choices

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, is urging food industry stakeholders to provide healthier food choices to consumers, in order to reduce lifestyle‑related illnesses.

Speaking during Tuesday’s (January 27) Heart Month Media Launch at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew, Dr. Tufton underscored that the food industry is critical to the proper, efficient, and economic functioning of society.

Citing the recent health and lifestyle survey, he noted that approximately 12,000 Jamaicans are living with a history of heart attack at any given time.

The Minister stressed that while these individuals have survived, the condition represents a serious health challenge that “could have meant the difference between life and death”.

While lauding the Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ) for its consistent advocacy, Minister Tufton noted that his call focuses on how individuals live within the environment and how the environment shapes “how we live”.

He explained that while lifestyle is often about the choices people make, there are circumstances in which those choices are very limited.

“We now have a School Nutrition Policy, which I think is a potentially game-changing policy, which impacts things like sugary drinks, which we have already commenced. But we need to expand that to what we offer our children in schools. And there are many in the industry who we depend on to offer the menu items in schools, whether through the cafeterias, the tuck shops, or otherwise,” he said.

The Minister also underscored that the food industry must begin to recognise the benefits and importance of good nutrition and heart health, and by extension, a healthier society.

He noted that this responsibility extends not only through corporate social responsibility but also out of concern for stakeholders, including families, employees, and consumers, urging industry players to think more carefully about the options offered to the population, particularly those with limited daily choices in nutrition”.

“Each February, the HFJ observes Heart Month with a series of activities designed to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease. These include screenings, medical symposiums, and public lectures.

The HFJ’s mission is to promote healthy lifestyles that help prevent cardiovascular disease through health education, health promotion, and the provision of accessible and affordable screenings and treatment.