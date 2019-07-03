Minister Says Tourism Workers’ Pension Plan on Track for January 1, 2020

Story Highlights Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says the Tourism Workers’ Pension scheme, designed to provide retirement benefits for all industry workers, is on track to be rolled out by January 1, 2020.

Speaking at the 58th annual general meeting of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa in Montego Bay, St. James, on June 29, Mr. Bartlett said by that time the first set of applicants should be registered for the landmark plan.

“I proudly say that Jamaica will then be the only country in the world that has a comprehensive pension plan for all the workers of the tourism sector. Already, we are getting requests from other countries to show them the way.

I know for sure that the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is interested,” he informed.

Mr. Bartlett reiterated that some of the persons who will benefit include rafters, craft traders, taxi drivers, spa operators, bus drivers, red cap porters, housekeepers and groundsmen.

“We are a step closer to the day when our tourism workers will have surety that they can retire with dignity, financial security, and peace of mind. The defined contributory scheme embraces some 350,000 full-time, part-time, self-employed and contract workers across the sector,” he noted.

The Tourism Workers’ Pension Scheme Bill was passed in the House on June 25.

This is in keeping with the Government’s focus on creating a social security network within the tourism sector.

The scheme is one component of a three-point human capital development plan for industry workers, which also includes training and capacity building. The scheme will receive $1 billion in funding from the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF).