Minister Says Jamaica at Pivotal Stage of Recovery

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says Jamaica is at a pivotal stage in its recovery from Hurricane Melissa, as the Government is transitioning from emergency response to sustained recovery and long-term resilience.

Delivering the main address at the Jamaica Red Cross Society (JRCS) Hurricane Melissa Recovery Conference, held at the S Hotel in Kingston on Tuesday (April 21), he said that this transition requires much more than simply rebuilding structures.

“It demands that we rebuild lives, and we do so deliberately, equitably, and with the future in mind,” Minister Charles Jr. continued.

The Minister highlighted the significant impact of Hurricane Melissa on western Jamaica, emphasising that the damage exceeded half of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

He noted that the Government has built a unified platform to deliver support with scale, structure, and accountability through the six-pronged National Shelter Recovery Programme, and its flagship initiative ROOFS (Restoration of Owner or Occupant Family Shelters).

Mr. Charles Jr. pointed out that his Ministry has undertaken more than 114,000 household assessments in the six-month period since the passage of the hurricane.

“We, through the ROOFS programme, have also dispersed an estimated $9.5 billion, which means that of all of the household assessments we have done and completed, we have dispersed funding to the third-party provider to 100 per cent of the verified households,” the Minister outlined.

He emphasised that more payments will be made, as the re-verification process is ongoing.

“Our approach is deliberate and it is targeted, supporting low-income households, prioritising our senior citizens and persons with disabilities, and reaching the most underserved communities first as much as possible,” the Minister stated.

He maintained that while the systems are not perfect, the Government continues to refine and adjust as necessary to ensure that those in need benefit.

“So, improving the payment delivery, ensuring that every eligible Jamaican can access support efficiently and transparently, that is our goal,” Mr. Charles Jr. said.

He emphasised that as the Government rebuilds, it is guided by the non-negotiable principle that recovery must not recreate vulnerability.

“Hurricane Melissa exposed too many homes that were built not to withstand what our climate now demands, and so we are addressing that directly,” the Minister maintained.

He explained that this is being done through the enforcement of stronger construction standards, through disaster risk reduction being embedded into every housing solution and community preparedness.

Mr. Charles Jr. argued that resilience is not an abstract policy goal on paper: “It is the difference between a community that shatters in the next storm and one that bends and stands back up.”

Meanwhile, the Minister emphasised the importance of partnerships in the effort to build forward.

“We have put together the framework, and the political will is there to manage this recovery with integrity. What we now need from our international partners is sustained commitment,” Mr. Charles Jr. said.

He urged Jamaica’s partners to continue to stand with the nation as it shapes a future defined by resilience and inclusive development.

“I want to particularly acknowledge the Jamaica Red Cross in its auxiliary role of supporting Government. The Red Cross continues to play a critical part in reaching vulnerable populations and aligning our recovery efforts,” Mr. Charles Jr said.

In her remarks, President of the JRCS, Allasandra Chung, noted that the organisation has supported approximately 46,000 people across affected communities since the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

She noted that in the first week alone, 176 tons of humanitarian aid were mobilised, facilitating the distribution of shelter items, food, and hygiene supplies.

Miss Chung outlined that the JRC has since provided over $200 million in cash assistance to 6,000 households, delivered mental health and psychosocial support to more than 5,381 persons and trained 276 community members in build-back-safer techniques.

“These efforts have stabilised lives and created a foundation on which we must now build with greater precision and urgency,” she added.