Minister Says Government Has Spent Billions on Digital Transformation in Education

The Government has invested billions on digital transformation in education to ensure teachers can access the requisite tools to deliver quality education to students.

According to Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, among the financing programmed for technology in education is a £9.5 million grant being used to integrate Information and Communication Technology (ICT) into the curricula of all publicly funded teacher-training institutions.

She was delivering the keynote address during a graduation ceremony for teachers at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus in St. Andrew, on November 3.

“You are the ones who will turn all the digital tools into meaningful experiences for your students, guiding them in ways that foster creativity, critical thinking and a love for learning,” the Minister told the graduates.

She reported that, to date, over 650 educational institutions are connected to the national broadband network, providing them with low-cost, high-speed and reliable Internet.

Senator Morris Dixon further indicated that approximately 25,700 electronic vouchers (e-vouchers) have been issued to educators in public schools islandwide under the ongoing ‘Own Your Own Device’ initiative.

“I am going to be seeking much more support from corporate and global donors to assist our schools with technology empowerment,” the Minister stated.

Noting that technology has transformed the way teaching is done, Senator Morris Dixon, who has taught at the secondary and tertiary levels, said digital tools have become integral to the classroom experience, creating opportunities for personalised learning, global collaboration and innovation.

“The field of education today is rich with possibilities. AI (Artificial Intelligence) digital learning platforms, virtual classrooms and interactive content are reshaping the educational landscape, making it more accessible and engaging. However, with these advancements come the responsibility to ensure that technology serves our students and does not overshadow the human connection that is at the heart of education,” she said.

Senator Morris Dixon told the 729 new educators that the knowledge, skills and values that they impart will stay with their students throughout their lives, shaping their perspectives, choices and future.