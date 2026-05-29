Minister Says Engineering Excellence Is A National Necessity

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development, with responsibility for Land Titling and Settlements, Hon. Robert Montague, says engineering excellence is not a luxury but a national necessity.

“Tourism and agriculture, two major pillars of our economy, are highly vulnerable to climate impacts. Engineering solutions must be critical in protecting tourism corridors, coastal infrastructure, irrigation systems, farm roads and water resources,” Mr. Montague said.

He delivered the keynote address during the Jamaica Institution of Engineers (JIE) Development Forum, held online on Thursday (May 28).

He shared that the future demands climate-smart infrastructure, renewable energy integration, better water management and stronger rural connectivity.

The Minister reasoned that the country’s experience with Category Five Hurricane Melissa should push all citizens and stakeholders towards smarter planning, stronger enforcement, better maintenance and more resilient infrastructure.

“The decisions we make today will determine how safely and how successfully Jamaica faces the future. So, let us commit ourselves to building a Jamaica that emerges stronger after every challenge, with every community safer and better prepared for any eventuality,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Montague said as the housing stock continues to grow, speed must never come at the expense of standards.

“The National Building Code exists for a reason – to protect lives and property. Compliance cannot be optional. Every engineer, every contractor, developer and approving authority has a role to play in making sure homes can withstand hurricanes, flooding, earthquakes and the changing realities of our environment. Building back better means building smarter. It means stronger structural standards. It means proper drainage systems. It means slope stabilisation, sustainable materials and climate-resistant communities,” Mr. Montague said.

He added that the cost of doing it right the first time will always be less than the cost of rebuilding after a disaster strikes.

Speaking specifically about schools, which often become shelters during emergencies, and hospitals, which must remain fully operational, he said these facilities require strong engineering standards and oversight, reliable utilities, flood mitigation systems and modern infrastructure planning.

“When public infrastructure fails, it is always the most vulnerable citizens who suffer first,” he said.