Minister Says Education Is Important In Advancing Reparatory Movement

Education is important in advancing the reparatory justice movement, and young people must be equipped with a deeper understanding of their history and identity to help build a more just future, says Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon.

She was addressing a high-level reparatory justice dialogue at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Regional Headquarters on Monday (August 3), held in honour of the State Visit of President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking on behalf of Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and the Government and people of Jamaica, Senator Morris Dixon welcomed President Mahama and his delegation, describing the visit as a powerful reminder of the enduring historical, cultural and ancestral ties between Jamaica and Ghana.

She noted that the philosophies of Jamaica’s first National Hero, the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, profoundly influenced Ghana’s founding President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, whose vision for African freedom and unity remains symbolised by the Black Star on Ghana’s national flag.

The Minister said Jamaica and Ghana have shared a long-standing partnership rooted in Pan-Africanism and the pursuit of human rights, recalling that both countries worked together to advance the United Nations’ human rights agenda following their respective independence movements.

She stressed that the relationship extends far beyond diplomacy, describing it as one built on “blood, memory, identity and common purpose”, and encouraged younger generations to understand the depth of that shared history.

Addressing the issue of reparatory justice, Senator Morris Dixon said the conversation goes beyond acknowledging historical injustices and focuses on addressing the enduring effects of slavery and colonialism on present-day inequalities.

She said the Government views reparations as encompassing the restoration of dignity, community development, improved education and healthcare, cultural renewal, economic growth, technological advancement and stronger institutional capacity.

She also highlighted CARICOM’s reparations framework and Jamaica’s continued collaboration with Ghana in advancing the international reparatory justice agenda. The Minister pointed to several recent milestones, including Jamaica’s support for the Ghana-led United Nations resolution declaring the transatlantic trafficking and racialised chattel enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity.

She also referenced Jamaica’s participation in the Accra Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice, where both countries reaffirmed their commitment to the cause, and noted that amendments agreed under the Ghana-Jamaica Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation now explicitly include restitution, repatriation of cultural property and reparatory justice among the two nations’ shared priorities.

Senator Morris Dixon maintained that education must remain central to these efforts, emphasising that “we cannot repair what we do not understand”.

The Minister said schools, universities and cultural institutions have a responsibility to ensure young people develop a stronger sense of identity by learning about the history, resilience and achievements of African and Caribbean peoples.

“So many of them feel unmoored. They feel like they’re just drifting. And it’s because they don’t have a deep sense of their identity, and it’s not deeply rooted,” she said, adding that her ministry would intensify efforts to strengthen this area within the education system.

She also commended the UWI, particularly Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, for helping to move reparatory justice “from the margins of public discussion to the centre of regional diplomacy”.

Senator Morris Dixon said President Mahama’s participation reflected the high level of political commitment being given to reparatory justice in both countries.

Minister Morris Dixon noted that Jamaica is preparing to file its petition before His Majesty King Charles III and expressed gratitude for Ghana’s solidarity throughout the process. The Minister said she hoped the dialogue would further strengthen relations between Jamaica and Ghana, deepen ties between Africa and the Caribbean, and advance the global pursuit of meaningful repair, human dignity and justice.