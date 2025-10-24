Minister Samuda Cautions Against Tropical Storm Misinformation

Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Matthew Samuda, is advising the public to pay keen attention to reliable sources to avoid misinformation about the impending tropical storm.

“We have already seen projections and forecasts going around that do not reflect the Meteorological Service of Jamaica ‘s (Met Service’s) forecast, so we ask that you pay attention to [the official] forecasts,” Mr. Samuda said.

He was speaking at a special press briefing on preparedness for Tropical Storm Melissa at the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday (October 24).

Minister Samuda informed that additional support has been given to the Met Service to enable timely dissemination of information.

“So, we are again reminding citizens who may be listening, and certainly members of the media, to help us amplify this message because we are already seeing some misinformation circulating,” he said.

Mr. Samuda advised that accurate information about the storm is available from the Jamaica Information Service (JIS); Office of the Prime Minister’s social media pages; Ministry of Water, Environment and Climate Change; the Met Service and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM).