Minister Samuda Attends JPS Foundation Climate Action Conference and Expo (PHOTOS) November 30, 2024 Listen 2019/20 State of the Nation Debate Share Photo: YHOMO HUTCHINSON Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Matthew Samuda (centre) shares in conversation with (from left) Head, Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Foundation, Sophia Lewis and Chairman, JPS Foundation, Damian Obiglio, at the Foundation’s inaugural Climate Action Conference and Expo held at the Chinese Benevolent Association in Kingston on November 30. The Full Story Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Matthew Samuda (right) is given a guided tour of the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Foundation’s Climate Action Conference and Expo held at the Chinese Benevolent Association in Kingston on November 30, by Head of the Foundation, Sophia Lewis (left) and Chairman, JPS Foundation, Damian Obiglio. Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Matthew Samuda (right), listens to the comments of Chairman, Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Foundation, Damian Obiglio, at the Foundation’s inaugural Climate Action Conference and Expo held at the Chinese Benevolent Association in Kingston on November 30.