Minister Recommits Government’s Support for Persons Living With Special Needs

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., has recommitted the Government’s support for education and training for persons living with special needs.

Among their requests are additional special needs buses in the Corporate Area and St. Catherine; more advanced learning material and devices in special needs schools; equal access to learning; proper school security; more inclusion, and employment opportunities.

At the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCDP) ‘Stakeholder Consultation: Back to School Edition 2026’ meeting, held at the offices of the JCDP on September 3, Minister Charles Jr. acknowledged the requests by the special needs community and expressed his deep commitment to bringing their concerns back to the government officials who can help with special needs advancements.

Also, he committed to push for more inclusion of persons living with special needs, especially with the armour of the Disabilities Act, which came into effect in 2022.

“Let me reaffirm that we’re not just here to listen. Listening is the first, but we are here to ensure that we record, categorise, review, assess and, ultimately, that we take action where action can be taken. That we expand the partnerships across government, across private sector, across local to international to make sure that whatever means possible, we find solutions and we integrate the generative AI, the technology that will assist you in your learning and in your daily life operation,” Mr. Charles Jr. said.

“I am very encouraged by the fact that we have created the platforms for the conversation to be had, but I want to assure you that this is not what we see as the objective. The objective is to have this interaction and an engagement that leads to action and leads to enactment of legislation and the adjustment of legislation or the development of policies or the movement towards the introduction of technology and greater investments from different avenues to be able to achieve the various things that have been discussed,” he said.

In the interim, he encouraged the special needs educators and persons living with special needs to continue aspiring to break the barriers for their inclusion.

“I understand how important it is for Jamaica, not just persons living with disabilities, to unlock productivity of persons living with disabilities. There are many who would change the direction of this planet if they got the opportunity to truly access their full potential, but because we have barriers that we have not removed, they have not gotten that,” Mr. Charles Jr. said.

He noted that Jamaica still has a far way to go “one step at a time”.

“We have taken a number of steps with the Disabilities Act, policies, the programmes that we have put in place in the innovation that we are integrating into our processes,” he said.

The information gathered at the consultation is expected to guide priorities and inform the Government’s efforts to improve access, participation and learning for students living with disabilities.