Minister Receives First Gender Strategy and Action Plan for Justice Sector

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, today (August 27), officially received Jamaica’s first Gender Strategy and Action Plan for the justice sector.

The Plan is geared towards providing a structured framework for the Ministry, its departments and agency, to continue to address gender inequalities and barriers to justice faced by women, girls, persons with disabilities, and other disadvantaged groups.

It is a key deliverable under the Social Justice Project implemented by the Ministry, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with funding from Global Affairs Canada.

A central feature of the Strategy, supported by the Bureau of Gender Affairs and other State actors, is the delivery of annual gender sensitisation and social context training for justice sector personnel, aimed at building the sector’s capacity to identify and respond effectively to systemic barriers to equitable access to justice.

In his remarks at the handover ceremony, held at the Courtleigh Hotel in New Kingston, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, pointed out that there are many laws that need be upgraded.

“I can think of the Sexual Offences Act and the Domestic Violence Act. These are pieces of legislation that have been going back and forth between the ministries and stakeholders. How do we make them more effective, especially in reducing conflicts and abuse of women in particular, children and the elderly?” Mr. Chuck said.

“I can say over the last few years, we have given a fair amount of support to the disabled community. We have had…about eight or nine justice fairs…and we have brought out members of the disabled community for them to access and to see what services are available to them,” he added.

Mr. Chuck also mentioned that he hoped that the Mediation Act will soon be enacted, so that mediation can be placed under the social justice programme.

“I’m a little eager to let the social justice programme be at the fingertips of everyone, and especially the persons who need help in conflict resolution, who need help for legal aid [and for those] who have been abused, can know that there are counsellors,” he said.

For his part, UNDP Resident Representative, Dr. Kishan Khoday, said the gender strategy and action plan aligns with the UNDP’s goal of leaving no one behind.

“It also supports Jamaica’s national commitments, including the national policy of gender equality, the national strategy action plan to eliminate gender-based violence, of course, Vision 2030, and by integrating gender considerations into legislation, policies and programmes, it also helps build public trust in justice institutions so that it’s accessible for all,” Dr. Khoday said.

For 2025, the project will advance the implementation of priority activities under the gender strategy and action plan.

“Going forward, there’s a number of key things, including the establishment of a gender focal point and team, staff sensitisation, institutional integration, capacity development training activities and, of course, establishing an accessible complaints mechanism for those seeking greater access to justice, not least through the social justice app, which is also soon to be launched, but also other complaint mechanism features to achieve the goals of the strategy,” Dr. Khoday said.

Meanwhile, Counsellor and Head of Development Cooperation, High Commission of Canada, Shehryar Sarwar, said achieving gender equality in Jamaica requires justice sector institutions to implement laws, policies, and gender responsive budgets, tackle discriminatory gender norms, and ensure that the specific justice needs of women, girls and boys are all met.

“This underscores the strategy’s broad relevance not only within the ministry, but across the entire justice system. The strategy provides a framework for mainstreaming gender equality throughout the ministry, its departments, and affiliated agencies. It also guides policy and operational decision-making to ensure justice services are delivered equitably to all Jamaicans. At its core, the strategy identifies key gender gaps and barriers within the justice sector,” Mr. Sarwar said.

“It also highlights opportunities for inclusive leadership and decision-making for both women and men. Importantly, it addresses the justice needs of vulnerable groups, including boys in conflict with the law, persons with disabilities, the elderly, survivors of gender-based violence, and other marginalised populations,” he added.

He further argued that adequate resourcing, including financial and human capital, is essential to ensure its success, while noting that budget allocations must reflect the ministry’s commitment to gender equity.

“Canada remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing gender equality and inclusive justice for all. We are proud to support the Ministry of Justice in its transformative journey and look forward to continued collaboration. We are grateful to the UNDP for their role in advancing the cause of equitable and inclusive justice in Jamaica,” Mr. Sarwar said.

The implementation of the plan will be supported by the United Nations Development Programme and the Project’s Gender Analyst.