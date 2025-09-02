Minister Reaffirms Parental Role in Supporting Educational Success

As the 2025/26 academic year got under way on Monday (September 1), Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, reminded parents of the pivotal role they play in shaping their children’s educational success.

Minister Morris Dixon was speaking with parents and guardians while visiting Constant Spring Primary and Infant School in St. Andrew.

She noted that the Government, through the Ministry, has invested significantly in education, implementing programmes that are key to helping children reach their full potential.

Dr. Morris Dixon emphasised, however, that parents and guardians are also essential in the process.

“You’re going to have to take the phone away from them to make sure that they are focusing on school and not the device. You’re going to have to give them reading books sometimes. Encourage them in their reading because everything is built on reading. Any other skills that they need are going to be built on top of reading.

“The school is going to do everything it can but you have to do your part at home. You’re going to have to support them, encourage them, tell them how special they are all the time. You’re going to have to say, ‘did you do your homework?’,” the Minister said.

She urged parents to engage with teachers and schools to identify how they can supplement the learning process when their children get home from school.

“You need to know the teacher. You need to ask the teacher, ‘how is my child doing?’ If the teacher tells you there are some disciplinary issues, you need to work with the teacher. So, as we go through the school year and all their years [in school], I want you to focus on being a partner with us in the Ministry of Education and with the school,” Dr. Morris Dixon added.

While commending parents for accompanying their children on the first day of school, the Minister urged them to maintain that presence throughout the academic year.

“The school can only do so much. They’re at school from maybe 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., but then they’re with you after that, so you’re going to have to reinforce everything that’s being done here in the school,” the Education Minister affirmed.

She noted that parents are also teachers, capable of imparting critical lessons on kindness, patience and diligence that make a difference in school.

“See yourself as a big part of this education process. You are an even bigger teacher than their teacher. You’re teaching them about life and so, as we go forward, remember you are the parent of a future leader of this country and this world. So, take your job seriously and go forward. Do your part in building these children,” Dr. Morris Dixon stated.

She added that she was encouraged by the number of fathers who were among the parents and guardians who had accompanied their children to school.

“Parental involvement is important. But it was also especially special to see so many fathers coming out on the first day of school,” the Minister stated.

Director of Regional Educational Services in the Ministry’s Region One, Ottis Brown, reiterated the Minister’s call for parents to be actively involved in their children’s education.

“Make certain that your coming here today signals that this is going to be a partnership with the school for your child or your ward’s development right until they exit this institution,” he stated.

Mr. Brown urged parents and guardians to consistently visit their children’s school, to inquire about their academic development and play their part in their education.