Minister Pays Tribute to Educators Who Went Above and Beyond During Hurricane Melissa

Teachers who went above and beyond in the wake of Hurricane Melissa were honoured during an awards ceremony at the Jamaica Teachers’ Association’s (JTA) 62nd Annual Conference, where Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, paid tribute to their dedication and service.

Speaking during the ceremony at Ocean Coral Spring Hotel in Trelawny on Tuesday (August 18), Senator Morris Dixon praised educators, particularly the awardees, for demonstrating that the strength of an education system lies not only in its infrastructure but, more importantly, in its people.

“An award can never fully capture the value of the lives you have influenced. Jamaica sees you, appreciates you and values your contributions,” she stated.

The Minister recounted visits to schools affected by the hurricane in western Jamaica, including Maud McLeod High School in Westmoreland, where Principal, Beverley Feare, personally delivered learning materials to students each week and transformed the school into a hub of community support.

She also highlighted the efforts of Principal of Petersfield Primary School, Dr. Susan Rattray-Hammond, who continued teaching children to read despite the devastation.

The Minister further noted that St. Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) used its generator to supply water to the wider surrounding community.

“We must not simply restore what existed before. We must use [this opportunity] to build better,” Dr. Dixon said.

She added that Jamaica cannot afford to rebuild schools only to see them damaged or lost again in future disasters.

In the meantime, Dr. Dixon thanked outgoing JTA President, Mark Malabver, for his service and contribution, and congratulated newly installed President, La Sonja Harrison, on her appointment.

She pledged the Ministry’s continued collaboration with the JTA in advancing the welfare and improving the working conditions of the nation’s educators.

“I do look forward to working with you and your team in a spirit of constructive engagement as we continue the important work of strengthening Jamaica’s education sector. Teaching is one of the most consequential professions in our society, and so tonight, it is important that we celebrate,” Minister Morris Dixon added.

For her part, Mrs. Harrison described the awardees as exemplary educators whose contributions in schools, churches, and community and civic organisations have made them the “cornerstones of this nation.”

She emphasised that their contributions extend well beyond the classroom, noting that teachers are consistently found serving in vital roles across the nation’s social institutions, including electoral bodies, community organisations and churches.

Mrs. Harrison reminded teachers that their ultimate reward comes from God and encouraged them to continue serving their colleagues, students and the nation with humility and faith.

“Tonight we recognise your sacrifice, selfless service, and stewardship,” she further stated.

Awards presented during the ceremony included the WBC (Ben) Hawthorne Award, the Edith Dalton-James Award, the Fay E. Saunders Award, the Anglin Jones Award, and a Special Award.

The conference is being held from August 18 to 20 under the theme ‘Reformation Now: Rebuilding a Resilient Education System Buoyed by the Eternal Father and Unrelenting Unionism’.