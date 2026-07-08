Minister Outlines JISCO’S Modernisation Programme for Alpart Refinery

Jiuquan Iron and Steel Company (JISCO) is to proceed with a two-phased modernisation programme for the Alpart refinery at Nain in St. Elizabeth, with the objective being to restore the plant as a modern, competitive operation and a major player in global alumina production.

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, made the disclosure during a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday (July 7).

Mr. Green said JISCO’s redevelopment plan is designed to return the refinery to a production capacity of approximately two million tonnes of alumina annually, implemented in two phases, with phase one targeting one million tonnes per year and phase two adding a further one million tonnes.

“Phase one represents an investment of approximately US$490 million and will focus on returning the facility to operation using newer, cleaner and more efficient technologies,” he noted.

The Minister said this investment will include the modernisation of major operational systems, upgrading of plant infrastructure, redevelopment of power-generation facilities, implementation of dry-stacking technology for residue management and rehabilitation of critical rail and port infrastructure.

“The company has committed to making every effort to satisfy the necessary preconditions to allow construction activities to commence before the end of this year, with the objective of an official launch before June 2027. The project in phase one will take 20 months to complete,” Mr. Green said.

The Minister further noted that the global alumina industry has changed and the future of Alpart requires an operation that is more efficient, sustainable and positioned to compete internationally.

“That is why the modernisation plan includes the introduction of advanced technologies and a five-megawatt photovoltaic and energy-storage hybrid system, positioning Alpart as a green, low-carbon demonstration project,” Mr. Green said.

“The plan also includes the rehabilitation of the hurricane-damaged Port Kaiser, recognising that the success of the refinery depends on strengthening both the plant and the critical infrastructure required to support efficient operations,” he added.

The Minister said work has already begun in key areas, noting that JISCO has invested approximately US$8 million in new rehabilitation equipment, including two large bulldozers that arrived at the Kingston Port on May 30 and are now supporting accelerated reclamation of mined-out lands.

The Ministry has also advanced discussions on the long-standing issue of land titles for relocated residents. JISCO has advised that approximately 1,233 titles were required, with approximately 350 already completed and another 56 expected to be completed during 2026.

“Securing adequate bauxite reserves was also a critical part of the discussions. JISCO had indicated that approximately 149 million tonnes of bauxite reserves are associated with lands currently being pursued, which would support the long-term viability of refinery operations,” the Minister said.

For decades, Alpart has been one of the anchors of Jamaica’s mining sector and one of the most important economic engines in western Jamaica.

Its operations have supported generations of workers, contractors, transport operators, small businesses and families across communities, including Nain, Myersville, Junction, Malvern, Santa Cruz, and Lititz, as well as surrounding districts across southeastern St. Elizabeth and southern Manchester.