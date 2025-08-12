Minister of Local Government Leads Effort to Modernise Markets Across Jamaica

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, is driving the effort to modernise markets across Jamaica.

Speaking at the recent opening of the Buff Bay Market in Portland, Mr. McKenzie said the goal is for every parish to have either a new or upgraded market within the next five years, equipped with features that meet the needs of vendors and shoppers.

“Within the next five years, we are expecting that every parish in Jamaica will have a new market or an improved market,” he pointed out.

“We must show the kind of respect that is due by providing the facilities that will enable persons to continue to do the things that they want to do,” continued the Minister.

Additionally, in recent years, the sector has undergone major improvements, with six new markets built since 2016 and more than $200 million spent in the past year on renovating markets and public sanitary facilities across the country.

New designs incorporate CCTV surveillance, prepaid electricity systems to reduce fire risks, water harvesting systems for maintenance, and modern sanitary blocks.

Projects are currently in progress in locations such as Spaldings in Clarendon; Alexandria, St. Ann and Port Antonio in Portland, where the new Musgrave Market will replace the one destroyed by fire.

The recently completed Buff Bay Market is the first facility to serve as the template for future builds, showcasing modern layouts and security features.

Minister McKenzie noted that markets are “critical to the economy of the country”, contributing close to 30 per cent of local authority revenues, supporting farmers, and providing jobs for many people, most of them women.

“Thousands of Jamaicans have gone through high school, university, and become outstanding men and women because their mother and sometimes father, ply their trade in the market,” he said.

The Minister also emphasised the importance of proper maintenance and management and encouraged vendors to work in partnership with municipal authorities to ensure the upgraded facilities remain in good condition.