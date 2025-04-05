Minister of Local Government and Community Development tours Tavistock Roadway – Photos Only April 5, 2025 Listen Local Government Share Photo: Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie right) and Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaleft) tour a section of the Tavistock roadway in St. Andrew where emergency repair work is being carried out to fix a breakaway. The Minister and his team visited the location on Friday April 4).Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right) and Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby (left) tour a section of the Tavistock roadway in St. Andrew where emergency repair work is being carried out to fix a breakaway. The Minister and his team visited the location on Friday (April 4). Photo: Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie third right) and Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swasecond right) engage in conversation as they observe emergency repair work along the Tavistock roadway in St. Andrew on Friday April 4). The Minister was joined on the tour Town Clerk, Robert Hill right) and other government stakeholders.Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (third right) and Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby (second right) engage in conversation as they observe emergency repair work along the Tavistock roadway in St. Andrew on Friday (April 4). The Minister was joined on the tour by Town Clerk, Robert Hill (right) and other government stakeholders. Photo: Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond Mckenzie centre) makes a point to Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaleft) during a tour of the collapsed section of the Tavistock roadway in St. Andrew on Friday April 4). Emergency repair work is being carried out to fix the breakaway. The Minister was joined on the tour Town Clerk, Robert Hill background, left), City Engineer, Xavier Chevannes right) and other stakeholders.Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond Mckenzie (centre) makes a point to Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby (left) during a tour of the collapsed section of the Tavistock roadway in St. Andrew on Friday (April 4). Emergency repair work is being carried out to fix the breakaway. The Minister was joined on the tour by Town Clerk, Robert Hill (background, left), City Engineer, Xavier Chevannes (right) and other stakeholders.