Minister of Labour and Social Security Visits Centenarians in Clarendon (PHOTOS)

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (left) shares in a light moment with 100-year-old, Ruby Brooks, at her home in Mitchell Town, Clarendon on May 16. As part of the activities to observe National Centenarians’ Day Tuesday, May 20, 2025, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, through the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), has embarked on a series of special visits across the island to honour Jamaica’s oldest citizens.