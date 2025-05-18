Minister of Labour and Social Security Visits Centenarians in Clarendon (PHOTOS) May 18, 2025 Listen 2019/20 State of the Nation Debate Share Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (left) shares in a light moment with 100-year-old, Ruby Brooks, at her home in Mitchell Town, Clarendon on May 16. As part of the activities to observe National Centenarians’ Day Tuesday, May 20, 2025, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, through the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), has embarked on a series of special visits across the island to honour Jamaica’s oldest citizens. The Full Story Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (left) is greeted by 100-year-old, Mellita Brown, at her home in Bottom Halsall, Clarendon on May 16. As part of the activities to observe National Centenarians’ Day Tuesday, May 20, 2025, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, through the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), has embarked on a series of special visits across the island to honour Jamaica’s oldest citizens. Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (centre) greets 108-year-old, Enid Thomas, at her home on Long Bridge Avenue in Clarendon on May 16. As part of the activities to observe National Centenarians’ Day Tuesday, May 20, 2025, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, through the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), has embarked on a series of special visits across the island to honour Jamaica’s oldest citizens. Looking on is Executive Director, National Council for Senior Citizens, Cassandra Morrison (right). Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (centre) listens to the comments of 100-year-old, Ruby Brooks (right), at her home in Mitchell Town, Clarendon on May 16. As part of the activities to observe National Centenarians’ Day Tuesday, May 20, 2025, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, through the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC), has embarked on a series of special visits across the island to honour Jamaica’s oldest citizens. Looking on is Executive Director, National Council for Senior Citizens, Cassandra Morrison.