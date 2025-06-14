Minister of Education Tours Schools in St. Ann (PHOTOS)

Photo: SERENA GRANT

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon (second right), is being led on a tour of the Brown's Town High School campus by Principal, Alfred Thomas (right), during a visit to the institution in St. Ann on Thursday (June 12). She is accompanied by (from left) Regional Director in the Ministry for Region Three, Karlene Segree, and Member of Parliament for St. Ann North Western, Krystal Lee.