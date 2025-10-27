Minister Morgan Urges Public Caution Amid Landslide and Rockfall Risks Due to Hurricane Melissa

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with Responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, is urging the public to exercise caution when venturing outdoors, citing risks of landslides and rockfalls as Hurricane Melissa continues to impact Jamaica.

He made the appeal during an update on developments related to the hurricane from the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) in Kingston on Monday (October 27).

“Rockfalls are an imminent threat; we have seen this along the Little Bay main Road in St. Mary. There are other places that are susceptible to this kind of situation, so we urge caution,” Minister Morgan advised.

He further noted that the National Works Agency (NWA), through its Emergency Operations Centre, has received 15 reports of road blockages and infrastructure damage across Jamaica since Hurricane Melissa began impacting Jamaica with heavy wind and rain. Incidents reported include rockfalls, fallen trees, downed power lines, and landslides.

To date, all reported impediments have been cleared and roadways reopened, with the exception of one location in St. Ann’s Bay, St. Ann, which remains blocked.

“We are actively working to reopen the one that is currently blocked, which was impacted by fallen trees,” Minister Morgan assured.

The NWA will continue to monitor road conditions islandwide and issue updates as the situation evolves.