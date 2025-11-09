Minister Morgan Tours Trelawny Southern

Minister with Responsibility for Works in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development, Hon. Robert Morgan says the National Works Agency (NWA) is working to create access, so that emergency services can reach residents in South Trelawny affected by the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

“The NWA is creating access for emergency services and for persons to start going about their business. Yes, there is no electricity, but persons can still travel. In some areas, we are asking persons to be cautious as the road is now not as safe as it was before the hurricane. A lot of it is single lane and there are breakaways on the road,” he said.

Minister Morgan, alongside Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, and representatives of the NWA, toured several affected communities on Friday (November 7) to assess the damage firsthand.

The Minister also acknowledged the damage to both housing and road infrastructure, pointing to the unstable soil and the accompanying challenges for movement and relief distribution.

“This is the situation we are having right across this belt. There has been significant damage brought by Hurricane Melissa…we have seen houses damaged, road infrastructure damaged and the soil is unstable,” he stated.

Minister Morgan urged residents to exercise caution while traversing roadways, stressing that while significant strides are being made, safety remains a priority as work progresses.

He added that the visit would bring a clearer understanding of the resources and actions required to fully restore connectivity in the constituency.

For her part, Mrs. Dalrymple-Philibert reassured residents that relief supplies are in place and will be distributed as soon as it is safe for teams to mobilise.

She emphasised that the way forward as it relates to Southern Trelawny and adjoining communities, will have to be done through coordinated planning, continuous assessment, and timely execution.

The NWA’s ongoing operations include clearing debris, stabilising vulnerable terrains, and prioritising routes that connect communities with healthcare, markets, schools, and emergency services.