Minister Morgan participates in Labour Day activities – Photos Only May 25, 2025 Listen Labour Day 2025 Share Photo: Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central, Hon. Robert Morgan, paints the exterior walls of the Summerfield Community Centre in Chapelton, during Labour Day activities on Friday May 23). The Minister led several projects across the constituency that focussed on community development, education, and youth empowerment. Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central, Hon. Robert Morgan, paints the exterior walls of the Summerfield Community Centre in Chapelton, during Labour Day activities on Friday (May 23). The Minister led several projects across the constituency that focussed on community development, education, and youth empowerment. Photo: Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central, Hon. Robert Morgan, paints the infant section of the Pindar’s Valley Primary and Infant School on Labour Day Friday May 23). The Minister led several projects across the constituency that focussed on community development, education, and youth empowerment.Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central, Hon. Robert Morgan, paints the infant section of the Pindar’s Valley Primary and Infant School on Labour Day Friday (May 23). The Minister led several projects across the constituency that focussed on community development, education, and youth empowerment. The Full Story Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central, Hon. Robert Morgan, paints the exterior walls of the Summerfield Community Centre in Chapelton, during Labour Day activities on Friday (May 23). The Minister led several projects across the constituency that focussed on community development, education, and youth empowerment. Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central, Hon. Robert Morgan, paints the infant section of the Pindar’s Valley Primary and Infant School on Labour Day Friday (May 23). The Minister led several projects across the constituency that focussed on community development, education, and youth empowerment.