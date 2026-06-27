Minister Montague Urges Development Stakeholders to Prioritise Resilience

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development, Hon. Robert Montague, is urging development stakeholders to prioritise resilience in their planning and construction efforts.

“As developers, planners, engineers, financiers, and policymakers, you have the power to determine whether the communities we build today can withstand the challenges of tomorrow,” he noted.

Mr. Montague, who has responsibility for Land Titling and Settlements, was delivering the opening address during the Jamaica Developers Association (JDA) Real Estate Development webinar on Thursday (June 25), titled ‘Building for the Future Part II: Costs, Risks & Resilience Post-Melissa’.

The Minister noted that Hurricane Melissa, like Hurricane Beryl before it, served as a reminder to the nation that resilience is not optional; it is essential.

He emphasised that stakeholders must construct resilient infrastructure capable of withstanding stronger storms and the realities of a changing climate.

“Invest in innovation, embrace new technologies, and never compromise on standards. See resilience not as an added cost but as an investment in lives, livelihoods, and long-term prosperity,” Mr. Montague underscored.

The Minister pointed out that when infrastructure is properly planned and constructed, communities are better equipped to withstand the impacts of hurricanes.

He emphasised that resilience must be integrated into the nation’s roads, housing, infrastructure, and overall development.

“Climate change is already changing the realities we face. Stronger storms, heavier rainfall and more frequent climate shocks mean we must change the way we plan and build. The question is not whether climate change will affect development; the question is whether we are adapting quickly enough,” Mr. Montague affirmed.

He emphasised that resilience cannot be treated as an afterthought; it must be embedded into projects from the very beginning.

“That means embracing innovation, smarter building practices, improved drainage systems, climate resilient materials and better planning tools. Put simply… we cannot solve tomorrow’s challenges with yesterday’s solutions,” the Minister maintained.

Meanwhile, Mr. Montague stated that the Government, through the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA), will play its part by promoting resilient infrastructure, strengthening planning systems, and advancing risk-informed development.

“NaRRA was created with a simple but important mission… not just to rebuild what was lost but to build back better for developers, investors, and communities. The best time to build resilience into a project is not after construction; it is at the first design meeting, the first survey, and the first investment decision,” he underscored.

He further emphasised that resilient development requires the full partnership of government, developers, and financiers.

“We all have a role to play. We must stop viewing resilience as an additional cost and start seeing it for what it truly is… an investment that protects lives, safeguards communities, and strengthens economic growth,” the Minister declared.

He maintained that the decisions made today by key stakeholders will determine whether Jamaica merely recovers from future shocks or emerges stronger and more resilient.

“Think beyond the next project, the next quarter, or the next election cycle and focus, instead, on the Jamaica we want to leave for future generations… a Jamaica that is stronger, safer, and more sustainable and better prepared for whatever lies ahead,” Mr. Montague urged.