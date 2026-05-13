Minister Mckenzie Urges Citizens’ Discipline to Safeguard Firefighters

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, is urging citizens to help reduce risks faced by members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) by practising greater self-control and discipline.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony for 96 members of Intake 27 on May 9 at Iona High School in St. Mary, Minister McKenzie emphasised that individuals can ensure firefighters serve “much longer” by helping to reduce the “cost of fires”.

“Today should not just be a celebration of the graduation of the new recruits but it should be a call to all Jamaicans to practise the kind of self-control and discipline to minimise the cost of fire because, when they have to respond to a fire, they do so at great cost… and great risk to their personal lives,” he said.

Mr. McKenzie recalled a recent fire in Kingston Western, the constituency he represents as Member of Parliament, which was sparked when an individual left a cellphone charging on a mattress for several hours. The incident left more than 11 families affected.

“While we are depending on the firefighters to help us to put out fires and to rescue people, we can make the job of the Jamaica Fire Brigade a lot easier by playing our part as citizens. If we, as a people, understand and recognise that we have a part to play in being more conscious… more careful, then we will be able to have them (firefighters) serving us for a much longer time,” he stated.

During their induction training, the members of Intake 27 were introduced to more than 30 subject areas, including chemistry; hydraulics and water supply; fire behaviour; pump operations; ropes, knots and lines; hose and hydrant drills; ladders; rescue techniques, and confined space rescue. They also received instruction in mastering basic foot drill movements.

They are now certified as Emergency Medical Technicians and will also receive a Level 2 certification in Firefighting Operations, awarded through the National Vocational Qualification of Jamaica (NVQJ).