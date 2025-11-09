Minister Mckenzie Tours Trelawny

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has reiterated the Government’s commitment to ensuring Jamaica’s quick recovery following the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

Minister McKenzie made the comment while touring sections of Falmouth, Trelawny, to assess hurricane-related damages on Saturday (November 8).

Key locations visited include the Falmouth market, municipal buildings, and shelters.

“Everywhere I have been in Falmouth…is total devastation. We are working with the mayor and local authorities to ensure immediate relief, debris removal, and restoration of essential services,” Minister McKenzie said.

He commended the resilience of local personnel, highlighting the continued operations of the Falmouth Fire Brigade despite challenges, including displacement from their homes.

Minister McKenzie also provided details of ongoing and planned recovery initiatives, including immediate drainage clearing and the deployment of additional trucks to remove debris from key areas.

He said that a temporary dumping site has been coordinated in collaboration with the Port Authority of Jamaica to facilitate efficient cleanup operations.

“The cleaning up will start on Monday, bright and early. Three trucks will be here, and we will be taking away all of the debris to clear the market compound for vendors to resume their trade,” he noted.

Mr. McKenzie also expressed appreciation for the cooperation of vendors at the Falmouth Market, who have been temporarily displaced due to storm damage.

He assured that affected vendors would receive support through collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, as well as other relevant agencies.

Market fees have also been temporarily waived to accommodate traders as they rebuild their businesses.

Addressing residents, Minister McKenzie called for patience and cooperation, emphasizing that recovery efforts are being conducted in the interest of the entire community.

“Falmouth is not the only place affected. We are working across parishes to restore essential services and infrastructure. We ask for understanding as we work diligently to return life to normal as quickly as possible,” he said.

The Minister concluded by underscoring the Government’s commitment to the people of Falmouth, pledging that the market and other municipal facilities would be restored properly and efficiently, with safety and effective management as top priorities.