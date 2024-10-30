Minister McKenzie to Make Cabinet Submission to Bolster NSWMA

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says he will be making a comprehensive submission to Cabinet aimed at bolstering solid waste management initiatives in the country.

“I am now preparing a submission to take to Cabinet that will speak to what is going to be required to give solid waste the kind of injection that is required to make it more effective,” he said.

The Minister was speaking at the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) annual board retreat at the AC Mariott Hotel on Tuesday (October 29).

He commended the board members for their dedication, hard work, and commitment to ensuring cleaner and healthier communities for all Jamaicans through efficient garbage collection.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting the NSWMA and ensuring that the entity is adequately equipped to carry out its work efficiently.

He informed that since 2016, about 165 trucks have been added to NSWMA’s fleet with an aim to improve garbage collection across the island.

“Lack of public cleansing can have a devastating effect on the country’s economy. It can turn away investors, create serious public health issues and erode confidence and respect. So, it has a domino effect across the country if you don’t have the resources,” he contended.

Minister McKenzie expressed optimism about the future of solid waste management in Jamaica under the leadership of the current NSWMA board.

“The organisation has demonstrated the ability to manage a lot of money and to account for it. Transparency and accountability must continue to be the driving force behind your success,” he said.