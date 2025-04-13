Minister Mckenzie To Announce Key Local Gov’t Updates in 2025/26 Sectoral Debate

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has signalled that his 2025/26 Sectoral Debate presentation, slated for May 28, will include key announcements regarding the roles and contributions of Councillors in Municipal Corporations.

“I know Councillors are asking questions about certain things that we started… those announcements will come,” he stated.

Mr. McKenzie noted that the Administration, “has worked hard in local government to ensure that we give more independence to our Councillors.”

“I am expecting that when these announcements are made, we will see greater responsibilities being executed in a way that I know our Councillors can execute those,” he stated.

Mr. McKenzie was addressing the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting in Black River on April 10.

He also announced plans for the opening of a new animal pound in St. Elizabeth, come May 1.

Mr. McKenzie, who noted that “the animal pound has been a source of concern for many years”, assured that once the proposed resolution for the new facility is forwarded to the Ministry, “I will affix my signature to it to make it official so you can commence… the operation of the pound… by May 1.”

The Minister highlighted concerns regarding motor vehicle accidents and other incidents across the parish caused by animals wandering onto the roadways.

He advised the Corporation that, “when you have the pound, you will have the powers under the law to do what is necessary to help to rid the streets of stray animals.”

“This is a major, major achievement and I am urging you to ensure that you use it well. Put the necessary things in place to have it up and running once you get the approvals to do so,” Minister McKenzie urged.