Minister Hill Urges Businesses to Build Bridges to Success

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, has urged Jamaican businesses to build bridges to success by leveraging education, renewable energy and logistics to strengthen Jamaica’s competitive resilience.

He was speaking during the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ)/Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Empower JA Forum at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Monday (September 7).

Minister Hill noted that Jamaica has spent a decade restoring economic stability, strengthening public finances and rebuilding confidence, adding that the next phase of the country’s development requires the building of stronger bridges.

“Education to employment; efficient and significantly reduced cost of energy; a more fair, equitable, and clearer understandable bridge between employers and employees; democratisation of energy and water; a broader and more accessible bridge between financiers, investors, and borrowers; use smart people and technology to increase productivity, move Jamaican products and services to more global markets; and use economic stability as a resilient and strong bridge to prosperity,” he detailed.

Regarding the bridge between education and employment, Senator Hill emphasised that businesses must identify the skills they need and invest in training individuals to develop those competencies.

“Training institutions must respond, and students and apprentices must gain knowledge and experience leading to employment, entrepreneurship, and measurable and positive economic performance,” he stated.

The Minister noted that business owners and entrepreneurs often express concern about the shortage of skilled Jamaicans available to fill critical positions.

Senator Hill said this is proof that the bridge between education and employment “has to be expanded, strengthened and enhanced to make it the vital link between productivity and profits”.

He affirmed that the Government is already making progress in this area through initiatives such as the Expanded Apprenticeship Programme and the Learning and Investment for Transformation (LIFT) programme.

“These two programmes are just a small part of the commitment that the Administration is making to Jamaican workers, the business community, and entrepreneurs for the economic growth of this country,” Senator Hill stated.

Additionally, he emphasised that business owners must do their part by investing more heavily in apprenticeship opportunities and skills training for individuals entering the workforce.

Senator Hill urged entrepreneurs to work with the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, as well as high schools and tertiary institutions to help design curricula that align with the needs of their businesses.

Meanwhile, the Minister stressed the need for significant energy reform as a form of “economic bridge building”.

He noted that there are several benefits for homeowners, developers and businesses investing in renewable energy solutions.

“We can’t just keep on spending $2 billion or more a year just to import fossil fuel that is not that clean. We’re going to have to have fossil fuel for a while… but we need to build a lot more in terms of renewable energy,” the Minister stated.

Regarding logistics, Senator Hill maintained that the Kingston Harbour and Caymanas Special Economic Zone make Jamaica the best location in the Caribbean for logistics business.

“We have to make sure we invest; we have the people there, we get the system… JSWIFT (Jamaica Single Window for Trade)… [and] everybody working so that it’s convenient,” he said.

Minister Hill informed attendees that the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA), through discussions with the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ), is seeking to establish an airport-integrated logistics zone at the Norman Manley International Airport.

“So we have wonderful bridges to build… let’s go and build them. There’s logistics… we must become that fourth hub in the world. We are going to make sure education is rejigged to prepare the people that we want. We have a lot to work on [but] we have a lot of good things going,” he declared.

Launched in 2023, the PSOJ/IDB Empower JA Forum supports the development of Jamaican enterprises by providing insights and practical strategies to help businesses navigate emerging challenges and opportunities.

This year’s forum focused on logistics, digital connectivity and workforce development as key drivers of Jamaica’s competitiveness and resilience.