Minister Hill Reaffirms Gov’t’s Commitment to Strengthening Jamaica’s Investment Climate

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to fostering and maintaining the enabling conditions necessary to attract and retain investors.

Addressing a business briefing and press engagement for the United Kingdom (UK) Trade Mission to Jamaica 2025 at the British High Commission in New Kingston on Wednesday (October 8), Senator Hill said the country continues to stand out as a premier investment destination.

He noted that Jamaica’s strategic geographic location, natural deep-water port, low crime rates, strong legal and judicial system, political stability, economic growth, and low unemployment are all critical factors in attracting and sustaining investment.

Additionally, the Minister noted that the ongoing development of critical infrastructure, the buildout of Jamaica’s logistics centres, and the upskilling of the population are central to the country’s investment strategy. He urged investors to capitalise on these advancements and invest in Jamaica’s future.

“Jamaica is a really attractive investment destination. Come to Jamaica and invest in Jamaica. The Government of Jamaica… welcomes you, and all of us will work with you for success,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Hill indicated that aspects of Jamaica’s procurement regulations will be revised to facilitate stronger partnerships and enhance investor engagement.

“We are going to look at changing those procurement rules where, if you are a construction company… a British construction company for example… and you want to have a partner here and you’re going to go before the Public Procurement Commission, each of the entities in that collaboration would have to be able to stand on its own.

“We want to change that rule because it doesn’t make sense. The collaboration must mean something and, therefore, encourage partnerships between your British companies and our Jamaican class-one contractors to be able to take on the biggest contracts that anybody else in the world that you might know of can do,” he said.

The UK Trade Mission to Jamaica, which runs from October 8 to 10, brought together a high-level delegation of UK companies exploring trade and investment opportunities in Jamaica.

It seeks to deepen UK-Jamaica commercial collaboration, foster trade expansion, and strengthen ties between UK exporters and Jamaican industries and, additionally, to strengthen bilateral commercial ties, foster sustainable partnerships, and reinforce Jamaica’s position as a strategic gateway to the wider Caribbean market.