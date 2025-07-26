Minister Hill Highlights Opportunities in Agriculture, Technology

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, is encouraging entrepreneurs in Manchester to take advantage of business opportunities in areas such as agriculture and technology.

He said that the Government is transforming agriculture into a modern, high-productivity, export-ready sector, with over $60 million invested to advance technology for small farmers, focusing on tools like drones, walk-behind tractors and root crop harvesters.

“We are also delivering on digital transformation. The European Union (EU) has given us grants to train 2,700 micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) operators and training has been completed for 900 of them,” the Minister pointed out.

He was addressing the Ministry’s ‘MSME Business Roadshow’ held at Sacred Heart Academy in Christiana, Manchester on Thursday (July 24).

The Minister further advised the small entrepreneurs to build relationships with the big, successful and established businesses in Jamaica and learn from them.

“Go to Wisynco, GraceKennedy, Jamaica Broilers and Fontana and see what they are doing and see what aspect of the business you can do better and more efficiently and sell them that service.

“Go into big businesses, walk around and look at how it’s done and say – I can do this better. I am more nimble, I am smaller, and can move faster,” he added.

Sector Specialist at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), which is a partner in the staging of the roadshows, Nayaatha Taitt, highlighted the benefit of the events in connecting with MSME owners in their communities and unlocking pathways to opportunities and transformation.

“MSMEs make up over 97 per cent of formal businesses in Jamaica and play a central role in employment and economic activity. In Manchester, they operate across a wide range of sectors from agriculture and agri-business to commerce, manufacturing and services.

“This parish has long been known for its strong agricultural output – whether it is fresh produce, root crops or poultry, as well as its growing manufacturing and distribution networks,” she pointed out.

Ms. Taitt said that these businesses support livelihoods and food security, noting that farmers are increasingly venturing into new areas such as climate smart production and logistics, which are essential to Jamaica’s development.

She said that the IDB is committed to partnering with Government, financial institutions and other partners in strengthening Jamaica’s MSME ecosystem and providing solutions to some of the most pressing challenges, including access to financing, rising operational costs, the impact of climate shocks and limited access to markets, technology and export opportunities.

The ‘MSME Business Roadshow’ in Manchester was the 10th in the series of events designed to empower Jamaican MSMEs by equipping them with essential tools, knowledge, and connections to drive innovation, expand market reach, and stimulate business growth.

In addition to the IDB, other key partners in the staging of the events are the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), HEART/NSTA Trust, and Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ).