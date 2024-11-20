Minister Hill Encourages Jamaican Men to Build Strong Families

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, is encouraging men to continue improving their involvement with their families.

Speaking during a Ministerial Breakfast Meeting and Fireside Chat with selected young male Micro Small and Medium Sized-Enterprise (MSME) owners at the ROK Hotel in downtown Kingston on Tuesday (November 19), Minister Hill noted that strong families are the backbone of the Jamaican society.

“If we don’t get families built back in this country, all the pushing that we do in government is not going to get the maximum result that we need. Family is the centre of society,” he said.

The Fireside Chat, which was held in recognition of International Men’s Day, saw businessmen from across the island converging to share their experiences and achievements.

Addressing the attendees, Minister Hill pointed out that although many Jamaican men have been criticised for abandoning their families, there are still many who provide and care for their households.

“I want to really encourage the men of Jamaica who have done an amazing job,” he said, adding that “men have an important role to play in our society, just like women have had, and will continue to have an important role to play.”

“It is important for us to recognise the role that each of us, men and women must play, first in our families, and then in our communities and then in our country,” the Minister further noted.

Senator Hill also encouraged men not to give up, even when they are faced with challenges which may appear insurmountable.

“It doesn’t mean mishaps won’t happen, because we’re dealing with human beings. But when you slip, you have to get up and start again,” he underscored.