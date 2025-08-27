Minister Hill Champions Jamaica as Top Business Destination

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Aubyn Hill, has reaffirmed that Jamaica remains a top destination for doing business, citing the Government’s expanded support for investors, entrepreneurs, and Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs).

He noted that thousands of MSMEs and individuals have been engaged through the Ministry’s business roadshow series, which connect entrepreneurs with various portfolio agencies.

Since July, the Ministry has reported that at least 2,000 MSMEs and 2,100 individual entrepreneurs have been engaged through roadshows held across eight parishes.

“So, we take the agencies to the MSMEs, to the ordinary businesspeople, to make sure they understand that the Government is there to be used by them and to help them to do their business better. And I think we’ve had some very good responses from that,” Minister Hill stated.

He was speaking on Tuesday (August 26) during the JANAAC Global Accreditation CEO’s Breakfast and Awards, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

During the ceremony, three laboratories – the Department of Government Chemist-Pharmaceutical Laboratory; the China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC) Laboratory; and the Petrojam Quality Assurance Laboratory – received initial accreditation under the ISO/IEC 17025 International Standard.

Mr. Hill, a strong advocate for expanding Jamaica’s export capacity, noted that this is a key avenue actively promoted by his Ministry among MSMEs.

“We have to export… and one of the things that we’re doing with MSMEs as we go out [is], the moment they get established at the Company’s Office [of Jamaica]… we say [to them], ‘when are you going to start exporting? Where’s your market?’” the Minister said.

He shared that MSMEs and entrepreneurs can get help from agencies under the Ministry to find information on potential markets.

Minister Hill also emphasised that Jamaica is primed for investment, citing key economic indicators including: an unemployment rate of 3.3 per cent; inflation holding steady at 3.3 per cent; a significant reduction in the debt-to-GDP ratio to 68.7 per cent from 147 per cent; and 1.4 per cent growth in the economy during the second quarter of 2025.

He proudly pointed out that Jamaica, unlike many CARICOM and Central American nations, has no currency restrictions – making it easier for investors to do business.

“You go and look around CARICOM, go and look across the wider Central America and see how many countries you can find that don’t have some kind of currency control. Not Jamaica. That’s why investors want to come to Jamaica,” the Minister stated.

Mr. Hill appealed to Jamaicans from all walks of life – farmers, entrepreneurs, exporters, and skilled professionals – to believe in their country, “like I believe in our country.”