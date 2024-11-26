Minister Hill Calls for Change in How Persons View Productivity

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, is highlighting the need for a change in perception about workplace productivity.

He said that productivity is not just about tasks completed within the confines of an office, noting that it should also be measured by other factors impacting the workforce.

“It extends far beyond that, encompassing the innovations we foster, the relationships we build, and the strategies we implement to create meaningful, sustainable progress,” the Minister said.

“Productivity is about working smarter; finding better tools, skills or methods to produce more value. It is also about investing in physical and human capital and establishing a culture of excellence,” he noted further, adding that “it is about laying strong foundations rooted in collaboration, efficiency and a shared vision of excellence”.

The Minister’s comments were delivered by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Sancia Bennett Templer, at the Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ) President’s recent Breakfast Forum at the Grand-A-View Restaurant and Event Place in Montego Bay.

He said that the forum’s theme: ‘Beyond the Desk – Building Foundations for Productivity’, challenges workers to reimagine how they approach their daily tasks.

He noted that essential to productivity is an educated and skilled workforce, noting that the Government will continue to relentlessly focus on human capital development.

The Minister said that the National Competitiveness Council (NCC), which he chairs, is driving reforms to enhance productivity and competitiveness.

“Initiatives like the Government Efficiency Index (GEI), developed in collaboration with the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, measures the performance of government services impacting businesses. This index tracks progress and guides further improvements to make Jamaica an attractive hub for investment,” he pointed out.

Senator Hill reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to the success of the GDSS sector.

“We see the GDSS sector as vital to Jamaica’s economy. This was especially true during the pandemic when the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, despite the challenges, did not close down and kept on growing at double digit rates right through that very difficult time, which contracted our economy by over 10 per cent,” he pointed out.

He noted that Jamaica has made significant strides in knowledge process outsourcing (KPO)/BPO with both international and local companies delivering high-value services that span multiple sectors, including finance, legal, and creative industries.

The KPO/BPO industry has grown substantially, expanding from 32,000 to over 50,000 employees between 2016 and 2024, with projections of earnings of over US$1 billion in the export of these services, the Minister said.