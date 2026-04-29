Minister Highlights Vital Link Between Health Systems and Tourism Sector

The critical link between health systems and the country’s tourism sector has been highlighted by Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett.

Mr. Bartlett described it as a broad alignment between medicine and national development.

Delivering the featured address at the launch of the Faculty of Medical Sciences (FMS) Research Support Fund at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, in St. Andrew, on Tuesday (April 28), the Minister described the initiative as more than a financial undertaking, noting that it represents “a launch of possibility” and that the Fund signals a deeper connection between science, society and the country’s economic future, particularly through the lens of tourism.

The Minister positioned the initiative within what he called a framework of “tourism, health and resilience”, stressing that Jamaica’s tourism industry, one of its primary economic drivers, depends heavily on public confidence.

He said visitors are not only drawn to destinations for their beauty, but also for the assurance of safety, stability and preparedness.

“Tourism is not merely about movement, it is about confidence,” Mr. Bartlett said, adding that trust is a decisive factor influencing travel, investment and repeat visits.

He argued that such trust is built on strong health systems, effective research capabilities and the country’s ability to respond to crises.

The Minister explained that tourism health resilience involves a nation’s capacity to anticipate, detect and respond to health risks while maintaining economic stability.

He noted that this includes safeguarding tourism workers, supporting resort communities and ensuring high standards in food safety, water quality and sanitation.

He said that the Faculty of Medical Sciences and the University Hospital of the West Indies must play a central role in strengthening Jamaica’s destination assurance framework.

According to Mr. Bartlett, medical professionals and researchers are key actors in protecting the country’s reputation as a safe and reliable tourism destination.

Demonstrating the Government’s commitment, Minister Bartlett pointed to a $10-million contribution from the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) to the research initiative.

The overall fund, valued at $100 million, also includes a $35.4-million injection from the National Health Fund (NHF), with a focus on advancing mental and maternal health research.

The Minister called for the University to evolve into a pillar of Jamaica’s health security architecture, envisioning expanded use of telemedicine, improved emergency coordination and greater integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare.

He urged that the Fund be used to drive interdisciplinary research connecting medicine, tourism, data policy and AI ethics.

Mr. Bartlett stressed that safeguarding visitors and citizens alike remains central to sustaining the country’s tourism industry and long-term development.