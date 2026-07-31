Minister Highlights Significance of Rio Cobre Water Treatment Plant Now Under Construction

The Rio Cobre Water Treatment Plant in St. Catherine represents one of Jamaica’s most significant nation-building investments, says Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Matthew Samuda.

Speaking during a tour of the facility on Wednesday (July 29), the Minister said the US$92-million public-private partnership project is being developed to produce 15 million gallons of potable water daily, providing a critical safeguard against the increasing impacts of drought.

It is expected to transform water security for approximately 600,000 residents across Kingston, St. Andrew, Spanish Town and Portmore.

He emphasised that the project is intended to make the country’s largest population centres more water secure, supporting continued residential and commercial development.

“We are building a resilient St. Catherine, and Kingston and St. Andrew in terms of water resilience,” Mr. Samuda said, adding that once the facility becomes operational, prolonged droughts should no longer be the primary cause of widespread water shortages, although routine mechanical issues such as pipe or pump failures may still occur from time to time.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the pace of construction, noting that the project is on track for completion in May 2027.

He said Jamaica is expected to experience one more drought cycle before the plant comes into operation, after which the country’s ability to withstand prolonged dry periods will be significantly enhanced. He also credited the

NWC’s ongoing non-revenue water reduction programme with helping to delay the impact of drought on water supplies, resulting in restrictions now occurring later in the year than was previously the case.

Mr. Samuda described the Rio Cobre Water Treatment Plant as one of three major infrastructure projects currently receiving capital investment from the Government. The others are the Western Water Resilience Programme and the Pedro Plains Irrigation Scheme in St. Elizabeth.

He added that the next phase of major national investments will include the expansion and reconstruction of the Hermitage Dam, replacement of the Yallahs pipeline, and extensive upgrades to Kingston’s potable water distribution and sewerage infrastructure.

The treatment plant is being constructed by Vinci Construction Limited, under a public-private partnership between the Government of Jamaica and Rio Cobre Water Limited. Once completed, it will benefit more than 150,000 NWC customers.

The Minister assured Jamaicans that the Government remains committed to delivering the facility on schedule, describing it as a transformative investment that will strengthen national water security, support economic growth and improve the quality of life for hundreds of thousands of residents across the Corporate Area and St. Catherine.