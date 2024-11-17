Minister Hails Civil Servants As ‘Backbone’ Of The Society

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, has described Jamaica’s civil servants as the “backbone” of the society, who ensure seamless policy implementation.

Mrs. Williams, who spoke during the 20th Civil Servant of the Year Awards Ceremony at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew on Friday (November 15), said the commitment and dedication of government workers to service delivery is part of what makes Jamaica stands out as a nation.

“It is through this dedication that together, as a country, we become more powerful in the face of modern challenges, making it possible for us to keep moving ahead with hope and determination. Your efforts shape the lives of citizens,” she said.

Mrs. Williams noted that the recognition accorded civil servants annually, which commenced in 2004, has grown to reflect diversity and talent in the public service.

She said the recently added People’s Choice Award has afforded Jamaicans the opportunity to have a say in honouring government employees characterising integrity.

“Continue to strive for quality and efficiency, service with empathy and understanding. Your work makes a difference, and you are the living examples of what the public service stands for, inspiring all of us to hold the values that make Jamaica a great island nation,” the Minister stated.

For her part, Cabinet Secretary, Audrey Sewell, said civil servants have worked to navigate adversities, resulting in Jamaica making notable strides in economic and social developments.

She pointed out that this proves, “that our collective spirit is unbreakable, and our commitment to progress is unwavering.”

Mrs. Sewell hailed the nominees and winners of Civil Servant of the Year awards as persons who have had a lasting positive impact on the society.

She pointed out that the value of their contributions must be recognised, as they are cornerstones in any transformation and vision for Jamaica.

The Civil Servant of the Year Award is a collaboration between the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service and First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union (FHCCU).

It serves as a tangible means by which public sector employees are recognised for their work and worth.

It has three components: Technical Support, Middle Management, and Management, with the winner of each category receiving a plaque and citation, as well as a cash prize of $200,000.

A $150,000 donation is made by FHCCU for a community project undertaken by the winners.