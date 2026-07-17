Minister Green Calls for Greater Youth Participation in Agriculture

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, is encouraging more young Jamaicans to explore opportunities in agriculture, emphasising that the sector provides viable pathways to entrepreneurship, wealth creation and national development.

Addressing the New Testament Church of God Kingdom Builders Business Expo in Old Harbour, St. Catherine, recently, Minister Green encouraged participants to view agriculture as more than traditional farming.

He noted that the sector offers a wide range of opportunities across the agricultural value chain, including transportation, logistics, supply chain management and technological innovation.

“When you think about agriculture, I want you to think about the full value system that is connected… there is so much potential and opportunity in this agriculture space,” the Minister pointed out.

“We must remember that agriculture is the most important profession in the world. No matter what you do in life… no matter what situation you are in… you have to eat… and people who provide that food will always be critical,” he added.

Mr. Green challenged the notion that agriculture is not financially rewarding, citing examples of local farmers who are generating substantial incomes through the cultivation of high-value crops and livestock production.

He encouraged young people to learn more about the sector and take advantage of the many emerging opportunities it offers.

Mr. Green highlighted several government initiatives aimed at increasing youth participation in agriculture, including programmes supporting livestock production, aquaculture development and improved access to agricultural lands.

“If you are a young person… 25 per cent of all government land for agriculture is reserved for young people… and you can get it on preferential rates,” the Minister informed.

He explained that eligible young farmers also receive a range of incentives, including free land preparation for up to two acres, agricultural inputs, and ongoing support during the early years of production.

Against this backdrop, Minister Green encouraged attendees to view agriculture as a viable business venture and play an active role in expanding Jamaica’s agricultural output.

“My message to you is really [to] rethink agriculture. Agriculture can truly move you from farm to fortune,” he said.